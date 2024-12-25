Inside The Thunder

Former OKC Thunder Players Playing on NBA Christmas Day Slate

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Hall of Famers come and go constantly over its decade and a half of existence. Its roster turnover has led to plenty of former players players taking part in the NBA Christmas Day slate this year.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 25, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball against New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith (8) during the second quarter of a game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball against New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith (8) during the second quarter of a game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has loaded up its Christmas Day slate, the biggest date on the league's calendar. The day starts at 11 AM CT as the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs, leading into the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (1:30 CT), setting the stage for the 76ers to travel to take on the Celtics (4:00 CT). The night cap wraps up the day with the Warriors hosting the Lakers (7:00 CT) and Nuggets taking on the Suns in Phoenix (9:30 CT). All games will be shown on ABC as well as the ESPN family of networks.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder were snubbed from the 2024 NBA Christmas Day slate, despite having a strong case to take part in the event, they will still be represented. The Thunder's history of a decade and a half leads to plenty of star players coming and going with some still active in the league and even playing on this holiday. Here is what to watch for.

OKC Thunder, Chris Pau
Aug 24, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) reacts during the second half in game four of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks, 11 AM CT, ABC

Spurs:

  • Chris Paul

Knicks:

  • Cameron Payne
PJ Dozie
Feb 11, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (23) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard PJ Dozier (35) slap hands after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images / Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks, 1:30 PM CT, ABC

Timberwolves:

  • PJ Dozier

Mavericks:

N/A

Paul George OKC Thunde
Apr 19, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) dribbles down the court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter in game three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics, 4:00 PM CT, ABC

76ers:

  • Reggie Jackson
  • Paul George

Celtics:

  • Al Horford
OKC Thunder, Lindy Waters II
Jan 4, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors, 7:00 PM CT, ABC

Lakers:

N/A

Warriors:

  • Dennis Schroder
  • Lindy Waters III
Kevin Durant Russell Westbroo
Feb 20, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook (0) congratulates Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) after a made shot against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images / Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns, 9:30 PM CT, ABC

Nuggets:

  • Russell Westbrook
  • Dario Saric

Suns:

  • Kevin Durant
  • TyTy Washington Jr., Technically

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News