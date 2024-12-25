Former OKC Thunder Players Playing on NBA Christmas Day Slate
The NBA has loaded up its Christmas Day slate, the biggest date on the league's calendar. The day starts at 11 AM CT as the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs, leading into the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (1:30 CT), setting the stage for the 76ers to travel to take on the Celtics (4:00 CT). The night cap wraps up the day with the Warriors hosting the Lakers (7:00 CT) and Nuggets taking on the Suns in Phoenix (9:30 CT). All games will be shown on ABC as well as the ESPN family of networks.
While the Oklahoma City Thunder were snubbed from the 2024 NBA Christmas Day slate, despite having a strong case to take part in the event, they will still be represented. The Thunder's history of a decade and a half leads to plenty of star players coming and going with some still active in the league and even playing on this holiday. Here is what to watch for.
San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks, 11 AM CT, ABC
Spurs:
- Chris Paul
Knicks:
- Cameron Payne
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks, 1:30 PM CT, ABC
Timberwolves:
- PJ Dozier
Mavericks:
N/A
Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics, 4:00 PM CT, ABC
76ers:
- Reggie Jackson
- Paul George
Celtics:
- Al Horford
Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors, 7:00 PM CT, ABC
Lakers:
N/A
Warriors:
- Dennis Schroder
- Lindy Waters III
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns, 9:30 PM CT, ABC
Nuggets:
- Russell Westbrook
- Dario Saric
Suns:
- Kevin Durant
- TyTy Washington Jr., Technically
