Former Thunder Star Reaches Triple-Double Milestone
Since the Oklahoma City Thunder was introduced to the NBA in 2008, no player has accomplished more with the franchise than Russell Westbrook.
The 2017 MVP, the first player to average a triple-double in back to back seasons and the Thunder's all-time leader in triple-doubles with a total of 138 — the list can go on and on. Even several years removed from his time in Oklahoma City, his impact spanned that time and will continue to for the rest of the franchise's history.
When Thunder history is talked about, it's impossible to leave out the name Westbrook from the conversation. During the Denver Nuggets' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, however, the 36-year-old added another milestone that places him alone in NBA history.
Westbrook became the first player to record 200 triple-doubles, dropping 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists off the Denver bench. The next-best leader — Oscar Robertson — finished his career with 181.
Arguably the biggest unbreakable record is Westbrook's string of four seasons averaging a triple-double in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21.
Despite being closer to 40 than 30, Westbrook still has plenty of time to make that number nearly insurmountable for a player to reach anytime soon. However, the closest active player to the record is teammate Nikola Jokic, who currently has a total of 136 at the age of 29.
For now, at least, Westbrook remains on the mountaintop of the greatest triple-double artists in the history of the NBA. The days of Oklahoma City may be far past him, but the memories attached with that era will never fade away for him, nor the Thunder faithful.
