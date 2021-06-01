Former Thunder Stars Take Center Stage in Tuesday's Playoff Matchups

A bevy of former Oklahoma City stars will be difference makers across all three of Tuesday's crucial playoff contests.

Tuesday night’s NBA playoff matchups will have the fingerprints of the Oklahoma City Thunder all over them.

Both beloved and notorious former Thunder players will take center stage as the Brooklyn Nets look to finish off the Boston Celtics, and the Portland Trial Blazers try to break the deadlock with the Denver Nuggets, and as the Suns-Lakers series heats up back in Phoenix.

Tipping off at 6:30 p.m., Kevin Durant, James Harden and Jeff Green hope to punch their ticket to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Durant has averaged 34.8 points per game across the first three contests against the Celtics, starring alongside Harden again for the first time since 2012.

In his first trip to the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference, Harden has averaged 26.3 points per game, while also dealing out 10.8 assists per game.

At 8 p.m., Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter will try to take a 3-2 advantage over the Denver Nuggets, closing in on a first round upset.

Anthony has averaged 13 points per game while shooting 11-for-25 (44 percent) from 3-point range. Kanter has played a lesser role for the Trail Blazers, playing just 10.5 minutes per game. Still, Kanter has made his presence felt on the boards, pulling down 11 rebounds in the series.

In the late game tonight, a pair of Thunder point guards from last year’s surprising playoff run will battle for the upper hand in the series. Chris Paul, now the centerpiece for the Phoenix Suns, will matchup against former running mate Dennis Schroder as the Suns and Lakers will break their 2-2 series deadlock.

Playing through injury, Paul has dazzled against LeBron James’ squad. The veteran star has averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the series, controlling the pace of play with his remarkable basketball IQ.

Old pals Chris Paul and LeBron James face off in one of the most highly contested first round playoff matchups in recent memory Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports

On the other side, Schroder has helped to carry the load for the defending champs as Anthony Davis’ health has wavered.

For the series, Schroder has totaled 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals a game.

A win by the Lakers would hand them back home court advantage for the series and give them the upper hand for one of the weirdest playoff “upsets” in recent NBA memory.

Game 5 between the Suns and the Lakers will tip-off at 9 p.m. on TNT.