Forward Thinking: Thunder Could Look to Expand Forward Depth at Deadline

Oklahoma City has the future draft capital as well as the young core to make moves at the deadline with the forward position looking for depth.

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a total rebuild, which the front office has moved forward with quickly.

At times this season the Thunder have flexed their muscles, showing how close they may be to being able to compete for a playoff berth.

The Thunder forwards have talent, but could use depth or even a possible star to help Darius Bazley hold down the position.

Here are three options for the Thunder as trade season approaches.

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports The Cavaliers are showing how close they can be to competing at the highest levels of the Eastern Conference, but at a logjam at the forward spot they could be looking to free up minutes, and more importantly some cap space for down the line. Cedi Osman is a solid candidate to do both. He’s played in 32 games this season and is averaging 11.1 points per game. What could make him appealing to Sam Presti and the Thunder would be his 3-point ability. He’s a career 35.2% 3-point shooter and he’s shooting just above 38% this season. Osman is under contract through 2023-24 and is owed $22.28 million over that stretch. Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves Nick Wosika/USA TODAY Sports The Timberwolves could be competing for a playoff spot down the stretch, which could turn them away from trading away some key pieces. However, they do have attractive pieces to offer if they are open to hearing out offers. Taurean Prince could help the Thunder in a desperate need for 3-point shooting from the forward position, or any position. Prince is struggling from beyond the arc this season shooting 31% but is a career 36.7% shooter with two seasons at or above 40% in his career. The Texas native Prince can also contribute to an already stout Thunder defensive unit. He was traded last January to Minnesota and is owed $13 million this season. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors A trade for Andrew Wiggins would be a blockbuster deal for the league. The Warriors are cruising, yet again, and Klay Thompson is back in the fold. While the Thunder most likely wouldn’t part ways with a star player to secure Wiggins, the draft capital the Thunder possess are intriguing for any team. The former No. 1 pick hasn’t bloomed into the NBA star that the Timberwolves had hoped for on draft night, but has shown tremendous strides since joining Golden State. The downside to Wiggins is the cap hit he brings with him. He’s owed $31.6 million and $33.6 million this season and next, respectively.

