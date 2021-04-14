Game Preview: Thunder take on struggling Warriors

Oklahoma City is set to face Golden State Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, looking to avoid their eighth-straight loss

After a loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a chance at redemption against a struggling Golden State Warriors team. Kicking off a stretch of games against teams with losing records, OKC will have a real chance to turn things around and go on a winning streak starting on Wednesday night. Although they're on the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder roster is young enough that they should still have plenty of energy to come out strong against the Warriors.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Warriors. The total over/under is 224.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Steph Curry, although 33 years old, is having a spectacular season and recently passed Wilt Chamberlain for most points in Warriors history. If Oklahoma City is to win on Wednesday night, it may come down to slowing him down. He will more than likely be Lu Dort's primary assignment. Curry's supporting cast has been extremely inefficient this season, meaning a down game for him would be a huge boost.

Giving up 100 or more points in 19 straight games, Oklahoma City's defense has fallen off after being extremely efficient earlier in the season. With Golden State taking the sixth-most 3-point attempts in the league this season, perimeter defense as a whole will be key.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34) vs. Golden State Warriors (26-28)

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Although not quite on the Thunder's level, the Warriors have struggled over the past few weeks, losing six of their last ten games. Nonetheless, both teams could use a win and should come out extremely aggressive. Even on a rebuilding team, an eight-game losing streak isn't good for the winning culture the Thunder are looking to continue.