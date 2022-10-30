Gilgeous-Alexander Posts All-Star Caliber Performance as Thunder Top Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks 117-111 in overtime at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by blossoming star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For Dallas, All-NBA sensation Luka Dončić tallied his 48th career triple-double with a 31 point, 16 rebound, 10 assist performance. Veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie also pitched in 20 points.

OKC was able to claw back from an eight point deficit behind impressive performances down the stretch from Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe.

SGA torched the Mavericks for 38 points, six rebounds and nine assists while shooting 15-of-27 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line. The 6-foot-6 Kentucky product drove downhill and attacked the basket all night, only shooting two shots from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's improved two way ability continued to be on display in Saturday's contest. The fifth-year guard recorded two steals and one block, bringing his total to 12 steals in five games this season. Through five games, SGA is averaging 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

While Gilgeous-Alexander had a solid night defensively, Dort was Oklahoma City's true standout on defense. The former undrafted free agent was tasked with guarding Dončić, who went 8-for-23 from the field.

In the final possession of regulation, Dort's stifling defense prevented Dončić from connecting on a game-winning shot. After the game, the Slovenian guard mentioned Dort as one of the top three defenders in the league.

The Arizona State alum scored 16 points and added six rebounds, going 6-of-12 from the field.

The newest member of the Thunder, Isaiah Joe, only saw the floor for nine minutes, but was instrumental in Oklahoma City's upset victory over Dallas. Joe checked into the game late in the fourth quarter, quickly knocking down shots to put the Thunder back into contention.

Joe went 3-for-3 from 3-point range, 4-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line en route to 15 points and two rebounds. The former 76er hit two deep 3-point shots late in regulation and in overtime to keep help push the Thunder over the Mavericks.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.