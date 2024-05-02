Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Gordon Hayward Saga Solved In Game 4
The more things change, the more they stay the same. For Gordon Hayward moving forward, it should be a little column A, a little column B.
The veteran scorer was the talk of the NBA Trade Deadline with this moment in mind. The NBA Playoffs.
This young Thunder team went out and added a proven scorer with postseason pedigree to help steady the second unit.
However, it hasn’t worked out that way. Since landing in town from Buzz City, Hayward has looked like a Horner that already used his stinger on the offensive end - dead on arrival.
The crafty bucket getter has hardly even looked toward the basket, attempting just 1.8 shots per game with the Bricktown boys.
Perhaps the most frustrating part is that Hayward has been up to speed defensively. Serving as a solid team defender and lifting them on the glass.
The one staple of his game has gone the way of the office supply store.
As the 34 year old heads to the scorers table - typically being deployed as one of the first players off of Mark Daigneault’s bench - you can hear a collective groan from a large portion of the Thunder’s fanbase.
Cries for more Aaron Wiggins minutes or to remove the 13 year veteran from the rotation completely break out.
However, in Game 4 Daigneault might have revealed the long term solution.
The one time All-Star severed as one of the first off the pine in the close out game in New Orleans, but logged just four minutes.
Hayward clearly was disinterested or at best uncomfortable offensively and the Thunder bench boss pulled the plug.
The answer to Oklahoma City’s Hayward problem isn’t to cut him out entirely, it’s to tighten his leash.
If the career 15 point per game scorer can somehow turnaround his offensive woes, he helps this Thunder team in a massive way - especially with either the Mavericks or Clippers looming in Round 2.
Though, he has given no indication of scoring resection. If that attitude remains, yank him after a period of 4-ish minutes and call it a night.
Hayward’s defense in a three to five minute span isn’t going to negatively swing a series and OKC has options to swiftly replace him should the offense continue to lag behind.
Stiles Points
- The Mavericks Knocked off the Clippers in a pivotal Game 5 of their first-round series. Dallas now controls a 3-2 edge, with NBA history on their side. The winner will advance to take on the Thunder in Round 2.
- Oklahoma City Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced the birth of his first child and revealed his son’s name is Ares. A name that in Greek Mythology means god of Thunder.
- The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will begin their second-round series on Saturday as part of a possible triple header should the Bucks vs Pacers and Knicks vs 76ers series reach Game 7. Despite the early start to the series, there will be no additional back-end rest for the eventual winner as the start of the series will be slow played in the staggered start times.
- Jalen Williams finished eighth in the Teammate of the Year award as Mike Conley took home the honor.
Song of the Day: Strange Things by Randy Newman.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.