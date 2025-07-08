Grading OKC Thunder Player Performances in Second Summer League Contest
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Philadelphia 76ers 89-78 in the team's second Summer League contest of the 2025 offseason slate.
After losing to Memphis on Saturday, OKC controlled the contest with No. 3 overall selection VJ Edgecombe sidelined for Philly. For the Thunder, 11 different players saw the court, with nine playing more than 14 minutes.
Five players scored in double figures as Ajay Mitchell was the squad's leading scorer once again, this time tallying 16 points.
With a number of new players on the team, most are trying to fight for two-way or G League roster spots. Check out a letter grade corresponding with how each player performed below.
Disclaimer: Erik Reynolds II and Cameron Brown each played less than two minutes and will not receive grades from this contest.
Nikola Topic: B-
Topic had a strong all-around performance, but struggled finding the bottom of the net.
The 19-year-old finished with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 2-of-13 from the field and 0-of-6 from 3-point range. While he didn't shoot the ball well against Philadelphia, Monday's contest marked Topic's second game since tearing his ACL prior to the 2024 NBA Draft.
Topic's playmaking looked sharp, and should be even better when he is surrounded by the defending NBA champions.
Ajay Mitchell: B
Similar to Topic, Mitchell's shot wasn't falling against the 76ers, but the second-year guard found other ways to impact the game.
To go along with his 16 points, the 2024 second-round pick notched five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.
Brooks Barnhizer: C
The No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft scored just two points in Monday night's win, going 1-of-5 from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Despite his scoring struggles, the former Northwestern standout managed to accumulate two rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Barnhizer's lone bucket came on a transition finish with two defenders bearing down on the rookie wing.
Mady Sissoko: A
Sissoko dominated down low against the 76ers, knocking Adem Bona off his spot multiple times and making it difficult for any Philadelphia players to score at the rim.
On offense, the former California and Michigan State standout finished well around the rim and set strong screens for ball handlers. The undrafted rookie big man tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and just one turnover.
Malevy Leons: C
Leons went 1-of-5 from the field, with his lone making coming from beyond the arc.
The second-year big man out of Bradley played well on defense and ended the contest with six points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Chris Youngblood: A
Another undrafted rookie, Youngblood went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc on Monday night, notching 15 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jazian Gortman: A
Gortman spent the 2024-25 season with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate.
This summer, the former Overtime Elite star is looking to earn a spot in Oklahoma City's organization, and has put a good foot forward so far. Against Philly, Gortman finished multiple dazzling shot attempts, and racked up 12 points, two assists and a steal in just 14 minutes on the floor.
Zack Austin: B
An undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh, Austin tallied nine points, three steals and an assist in the win, including a steal and breakaway dunk in transition.
Hason Ward: C+
Ward went 2-of-6 from the field on Monday night, finishing with five points, six rebounds and a steal.
