Rookie Grades: Thunder First Rounders Have Exceeded Expectations

Josh Giddey and Tre Mann have become integral parts of the Oklahoma City rotation as the All-Star break winds down.

Sam Presti had a plan, and he executed it in the 2021 draft.

With multiple first round picks, he selected two key pieces to the Oklahoma City roster last draft. Now at the All-Star break the rookies have earned their minutes and have become key pieces of the Thunder rotation.

Here are how the first round rookies have graded out thus far.

Josh Giddey (Pick No. 6)

Grade: A

The pick wasn’t the flashiest and it wasn’t met with high praise, but the flier on a young Australian has paid off for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey is an everyday starter for Mark Daigneault’s club and has set rookie records barely midway through the season.

Giddey has played in 53 games for OKC (all starts), missing only five games this season. He is averaging 12.4 points per game and shooting 41.8% from the field, but his biggest impact for the Thunder isn’t in the scoring column.

Giddey’s rebounding ability, and more importantly his passing and court vision, are what makes him special. Giddey is averaging 6.4 assists per game for Thunder. He entered the All-Star break on a streak of three straight triple-doubles and four total on the season, he has also been a double-double machine throughout the first part of the season.

Giddey’s quick adjustments to the league earned him a Rising Star selection and a Skills Contest spot on All-Star weekend; it has also earned him an A grade.

Tre Mann (Pick No. 18)

Grade: B

It wasn’t as quick of a burst into the lineup as his fellow first rounder, but when his name was called, Tre Mann made the most of the chances. Mann is averaging just under nine points per game and shooting 38.3% from the field.

While his shooting has struggled at times, Mann has stepped up while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sidelined with an ankle injury. In the month of February he is averaging 14.5 points per game including games of 24, 29 and 30 points throughout the month.

The field goal percentage could use improvement, but his 3-point shooting has been a bright spot for his case for minutes. Mann has been 36.5% from beyond the arc this season.

