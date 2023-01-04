Holmgren, Pokusevski Change Makeup of Young Thunder Squad

Seven-footers Chet Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski significantly alter the look of the young OKC Thunder.

Oklahoma City has been missing a true center for a majority of its rebuild, but finally landed one with the second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Due to an unfortunate season-ending injury, former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 NBA season. But OKC lucked into another weapon with the increased play of Aleksej Pokusevski.

After getting off to his best start in his young career, Pokusevski suffered a leg injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

One thing is certain: both are sure to alter the genetic makeup of this Thunder team. Significantly.

Starting with defense, Oklahoma City simply hasn’t been able to tread water without the ever-versatile Pokusevski, or Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for that matter, in the lineup.

They’ve simply been swallowed whole by the respective center than night. Accounting for the fact that Holmgren is one of the better shot-blocking prospect we’ve seen in the last decade, and the fact Pokusevski won’t be given an enormous workload night in and out, things are sure to change with two seven-footers on the floor.

Offensively, Holmgren will likely serve as the primary weapon for both current star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising starJosh Giddey.

He’ll be usable in nearly any PNR situation, and Giddey is going to be able to get him the ball in places others simply can’t. Vis-a-vis, 2022 Summer League.

Pre-injury, Pokusevski was already beginning to make an impact as a spot-up shooter and roll man. He was shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc, both career marks.

For now, OKC will continue to operate with varying lineups and rotations as they await the return of their talented 7-footers.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.