How Big of a Sophomore Jump Could Cason Wallace Take?
Overlooking an Oklahoma City Thunder season of milestones and historic achievements, one of the brightest spots came in the form of a 6-foot-4 rookie guard named Cason Wallace.
The former Kentucky Wildcat found his way into the organization during last year's draft at the No. 10 pick, joining Chet Holmgren as two incoming first-year players this season. Although the center took much of the hype and notoriety because of his unique talent, Wallace also had an impactful season coming off the Thunder bench, averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Efficient scoring and lockdown defense define Wallace's game to a T, providing two-way play at the combo guard position. His shot selection is that of a veteran player, while his defense imposes elite guards on the perimeter. It made for a player wise beyond his 20 years of age, seemingly to play far and away from a typical rookie.
A promising first season draws the next question, how much can he improve in his sophomore campaign.
Oklahoma City's shooting guard position is in a bit of a flux after a disappointing season from Josh Giddey, who struggled to fit with the offense and dealt with severe up and down play. He might turn into more of a bench option to command the unit's offense, giving Wallace the opportunity to insert himself in the starting lineup.
The only competition for it right now is Isaiah Joe, one of the best 3-point shooters in the entire NBA. He got the start towards the end of the second round Dallas Mavericks in place of Giddey, but it still didn't translate to wins. He'll continue to gun for the starting job next year, but Wallace might bring more all-around play as the starter.
Joe lacks much of the defensive intensity that Wallace brings, which would help complete a starting lineup of all above average defenders. He can also knock down the 3-pointer at a great rate, so the offense wouldn't be losing much either.
With a starting role Wallace's numbers could certainly reach above 10 points per game, and possibly closer to 15. His shot volume would likely increase a significant amount with more minutes, giving him the confidence to be a more agressive scorer than his rookie year. He has all the tools to be a highly valued starter, he just has to be given the chance.
And if he plays like he did last year, then that shouldn't be a problem.
