How Chet Holmgren Can Make Effective Adjustments
Heading into game four, Oklahoma City is at a crossroads. Losing on Monday night and digging a 3-1 hole in the best of seven series would be incredibly difficult to crawl out of. Not to say that it can’t be done, but life would be much easier if the Thunder found a way to even the score.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been terrific for the majority of the series. Despite struggling in the fourth quarter of game three, he has been everything Oklahoma City could’ve asked for in his first playoff series as the No. 1 option. He’s met the playoff physicality head on and found a way to lead the Thunder offensively each night.
Now, like many people have noted, Oklahoma City needs someone to step up and help the superstar. Jalen Williams is an obvious candidate, and he will continue his efficient scoring output but could increase his volume moving forward. The swing player over the next few games, though, will be Chet Holmgren.
The Thunder’s big man has dealt with a variety of different looks and will have to settle in and make an impact for the team to be at its best.
“We saw cross-matching, switching in the regular season too,” Holmgren said of the Mavericks defensive strategy. “That’s what they’re doing. Credit to them. They’re making adjustments, we’re making adjustments.”
Holmgren has been an anchor defensively and the Thunder has been objectively worlds better when he’s on the court. He has protected the rim and recorded emphatic blocks in every game. Oklahoma City is at its best when he’s drilling triples and in a rhythm on offense, though, and that’s what he can build on heading into game four.
“It’s pretty similar,” Holmgren said about the physicality level in the playoffs. “I’d just say there’s a little bit of a difference in terms of how the game is called between earlier in the season and this point in the season.”
In three games against the Mavericks, he’s just 3-of-13 from behind the 3-point line which is really hurting Oklahoma City’s offense. Against a team with two traditional big men, a floor stretcher like Holmgren was supposed to be a huge advantage. He shot 37% from distance on the season and took four triples a game. His 23% outside rate against the Mavericks isn’t going to cut it.
He also developed lob chemistry with Jalen Williams and found success in the pick-and-roll down the stretch, which the Thunder could tap into for the remainder of the series. Getting Holmgren going with easy outside looks and dunks could change the trajectory of the Western Conference Semifinals.
All it takes is a bit of confidence, and Oklahoma City knows that all too well by this point. PJ Washington has been the game changer for Dallas, and it’s all thanks to easy looks and confidence. Holmgren can try to replicate the rhythm Washington has found.
“We just have to understand he’s playing loose and with a lot of confidence right now,” Holmgren said about Washington. “He’s making those shots so we can’t allow him to get to what’s working. We gotta take that away and make things tough on him.”
If Holmgren can get back to his usual offensive output and hover around 20 points, Oklahoma City’s offense will receive a tremendous boost. The coaching staff and talent around him can help him find that rhythm by setting up easy action for him. Flare screens and pick-and-roll’s straight to the rim could open up the floor for Holmgren and make the rim seem a bit wider.
It’s all there for the taking, Holmgren just has to start knocking down shots. A pivotal game four is the perfect place to start.
