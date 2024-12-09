How Isaiah Hartenstein Alters OKC Thunder Matchup Against Dallas
There are multiple storylines to follow in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s upcoming contest against the Dallas Mavericks.
After losing to Luka Doncic and company in the second round of the playoffs last season, OKC will meet the Mavericks for a rematch on Tuesday night as part of the NBA Cup. Additionally, this will be the Thunder’s first time squaring off against Dallas with Isaiah Hartenstein in the lineup.
After signing the talented center in free agency over the summer, Hartenstein was hurt early in the year and missed the Thunder’s first matchup against Dallas. Since Hartenstein's return to the lineup, OKC is 7-1 with wins against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
In eight games this season, Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
On Tuesday night, however, Mark Daigneault’s team will meet the Mavericks, who currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. During the 2024 playoff matchup between the two squads, many observers pointed out that Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively’s size gave the Thunder trouble at times, especially when Chet Holmgren was off the floor.
This time around, the Thunder are armed with Hartenstein, a 7-foot-tall, 250-pound center who won’t be overwhelmed by Gafford and Lively’s strength. With Hartenstein having yet to play against the Mavericks on OKC’s roster, Tuesday night will be a good introduction into how the former Knicks center will change the way Oklahoma City matches up with Dallas going forward.
While the Thunder still aren’t at full strength with Holmgren sidelined after suffering a hip injury, Hartenstein has given the team a solid replacement at the center position.
When Holmgren does return, however, the Mavericks’ size likely won’t be an issue for OKC, who will then have two high-level centers on the active roster.
