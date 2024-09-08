How Jamal Murray's Extension Impacts Future OKC Thunder Draft Picks
Oklahoma City’s future draft picks might have taken a turn this weekend.
On Saturday, reports surfaced that Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray agreed to a four-year extension worth $208 million. Since the Nuggets took Murray with the No. 6 pick in 2016, he has been a staple of the team, helping them to the 2023 NBA title.
With three-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s partner locked up for the next five seasons, Murray projects to be in Denver through at least 2029. That is significant for the Thunder because they own two of the Nuggets’ future first-round picks.
With Murray and Jokic likely to play alongside each other in Denver for the next few years, the Nuggets will likely be a contender or at least a playoff team throughout that period.
The Thunder own the Nuggets picks in 2027 and 2029 with some stipulations. To get the Nuggets pick in 2027, the Thunder need Denver’s pick to Orlando to convey in 2025. With that pick and both headed to the Thunder protected in the top 5, there should be no issues for Oklahoma City to be on schedule to get the 2027 pick.
Meanwhile, the 2029 pick will only be conveyed to the Thunder if the 2027 pick was conveyed. Although the picks are three and five years in the future, it is never too early to look ahead.
Particularly under the new CBA, getting rotation pieces in the draft is integral. With how unpredictable the NBA can be, Denver’s pick in a half-decade could be incredibly valuable for a Thunder team that anticipates to contend for the foreseeable future.
Still, Murray’s extension signals some stability among Denver’s core, with Jokic already under contract through 2028. With starters Aaron Gordon and Michal Porter Jr.’s long-term future up in the air and so much money locked up between their top two, the Nuggets could be in a precarious position when the Thunder own those picks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.