How Josh Giddey Can Elevate His Game to All-Star Status

While Josh Giddey's ceiling is high, there are areas he must improve to maximize his potential.

Josh Giddey has quickly become a fan-favorite in Oklahoma City thanks to his flashy passes and increasing potential.

The rookie from Australia has been turning heads all season with his stats and highlight plays night in and night out.

When Giddey came to the NBA from the NBL, there were questions about his athleticism, defense and shooting technique. While it’s fair to be concerned about hiss outside shooting, the 19-year-old has put to rest many of the other questions surrounding his pre-draft profile.

The Australian product has averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game so far this season, adjusting to the pace of the NBA at a phenomenal pace. Giddey has had no trouble finding his way to the rim and continues to look comfortable with the ball in his hands, especially off the pick-and-roll.

On top of the impressive stats, he’s won Western Conference Rookie of the Month twice now and has become the youngest player of all time to record a triple-double.

Giddey has surpassed all expectations, and his ceiling seems to climb every time he takes the court.

While he has many great qualities as a point-guard, there are areas of his game that he needs to improve to take the next steps towards stardom.

If Giddey can elevate his game to an All-Star type level, the Thunder’s ceiling will be significantly higher.

Offensively For Giddey, where he needs to improve on the offensive end is clear. His outside shooting needs some work. The positive side here is that Giddey does not lack confidence and continues to shoot the ball, which is a great sign. While he's shooting just 26.4% on the season, he's taking nearly four 3-pointers per game. Giddey knows he can make shots from deep and seems to be committed to improving this area of his game. As a 6-foot-9 point-guard, Giddey has often been compared to a player like Ben Simmons. The difference is the confidence he has in his jumper and the swagger he plays with on the court. He's shown flashes of a smooth shot, and will even attempt step-back and side-step 3-pointers. His midrange jumper can be lumped into this category as well, but he's even shown development there as the season has gone on. The tools and the drive are definitely there, but Giddey is going to need to make some tweaks to be a solid shooter long term. Defensively Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Josh Giddey is never going to be an elite on-ball defender, but he can be a great team defender because of his extremely high basketball IQ. Think Joe Ingles here. Because of his height, Giddey will almost always guard a wing player on the opposing team and not a point guard. This actually fits well with the current assortment of Thunder players, as Lu Dort is an undersized perimeter guard. Giddey will only get better over time and can fix a lot of his defensive issues by simply putting on weight. As he continues to get stronger, he will be able to guard every position on the floor for the Thunder. While it will always be hard for him to fully stay in front of a point-guard, his length and shot blocking ability will help him recover. His ability to switch defensively, especially on the pick-and-roll will be vital towards OKC's defensive success. Overall Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Giddey's potential is through the roof and he has a chance to improve a ton over the offseason. While there are definitely areas where he can improve his game, the positives outweigh the negatives significantly. Giddey clearly makes the people around him better and he helps free up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His chemistry with this young Thunder squad can help elevate his ceiling even more. If Giddey can improve his outside shooting offensively, and add weight and muscle on the defensive end, his career trajectory will continue to trend upwards.

