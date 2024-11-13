How Long is OKC Thunder's Small Ball Lineup Sustainable?
The Oklahoma City Thunder got the tough news that its starting center, Chet Holmgren, will miss at least 8-10 weeks in recovery from a pelvic fracture after Sunday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Through the first nine games of the season, Holmgren was averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game — making an early case for his first All-Star selection. Now, it's hard to see him returning before the All-Star break.
Oklahoma City's newest signee, Isaiah Hartenstein, has also been sidelined since the start of the season due to a left hand fracture. The center position is now all but eliminated from its rotation, at least until Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams can return in the next few weeks.
The Thunder rolled out a small ball starting five for its next game consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams, but it paid off with a 134-128 win over the LA Clippers. Despite the tallest player in the lineup being just 6-foot-6, height wasn't a big enough problem to overcome.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 45 points, while Williams provided 29 of his own. Oklahoma City did lose the rebounding battle 47 to 29 — a significant gap — but it made up for it behind a 22-of-23 night at the charity strip and only turned the ball over 11 times.
Having five players who can create shots for themselves is an advantage on offense that other teams don't have, and it forced the Clippers to take Ivica Zubac out of the game at certain points. The Thunder has a roster that's prepared to make those adjustments in these situations, and it proved that it was capable of that in the win.
However, with such a large amount of time on the calendar without any center play, it could start to get dangerous for Oklahoma City against certain opponents. Losing the rebounding differential by that much and continuing to win isn't sustainable against teams with dominant bigs, such as Victor Wembanyama and Domantas Sabonis later in the month.
The Thunder offense is obviously going to excel with increased ball handlers, but losing a center presence defensively hurts, especially one with the impact that Holmgren brings. Its defense has been miles ahead of any other team so far this year, but that gap might start to close.
It's very possible Oklahoma City can get by without much worry on the small ball roster, but the games it does lose might be because of just that. Hartenstein should be able to suit up for the first time sometime in December, but unless it makes a trade, it will have to play to the strengths that a small ball set provides.
