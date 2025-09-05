How OKC Thunder’s Bench Unit Evolved to NBA’s Best
For quite some time now, having a deep bench has been going against the grain in the NBA — especially in the postseason. Sure, everyone wants talented players up and down the roster, but when push comes to shove, the bench shortens up in a big way and the starters play heavy minutes. It happens every year as the stage gets bigger down the stretch. Oklahoma City, however, broke the mold this season.
Mark Daigneault didn’t shy away from the fact that he thought the team’s depth gave them an advantage. During the playoffs, teams can get worn down — especially after a grueling 82-game schedule. Fresh legs can be a complete game changer, but not every coach has trust in said fresh legs off the bench when the lights are bright. Not every coach has the best bench unit in the NBA, though, either.
Part of what helped the Thunder’s bench turn into the NBA’s best bench unit, though, is that same trust that Daigneault displayed in them. The Thunder’s stars also trusted the bench unit to make an impact and take big time shots down the stretch. Of course, every player across the bench is individually talented, too, but trust and belief makes a difference.
In addition to that same trust and belief, the Thunder bench doesn’t feel a lot of pressure or have to look over their shoulder. Daigneault’s consistency game in and game out gives the unit confidence and stability. He’s the same coach every game, and while he changes his lineups often, he gives so many different players a chance to play.
The biggest part of the Thunder’s bench evolving into one of the NBA’s best, though, is the buy-in across the board. Guys like Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, who have proven they can score in bunches, find a way to fit into the Thunder’s system and contribute to team basketball. They also took team-friendly deals to stay in Oklahoma City longterm.
Isaiah Hartenstein is clearly talented enough to start on any team in the NBA, and he started many games this season for the Thunder too. But when he was asked to come off the bench for a few games, he embraced the role completely and bought into the game plan and mentality.
Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso set the standard with high effort and intensity on the floor and never let the defense slip — no matter what. And it’s all based on buy in and belief in the system.
Oklahoma City has many other players outside the top two or three off the bench that always make the most of their minutes and provide a big lift too — like Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams. It’s just part of who the Thunder are to always be ready when your number is called.
The Thunder haven’t always boasted the best bench unit in the NBA, and to some it might’ve come out of nowhere. But this has been brewing behind the scenes for a few seasons now, and finally hit the headlines this year. And they won’t be going away anytime soon, either.