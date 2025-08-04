How Oklahoma City and San Antonio Could Become Budding Rivalry
Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka. All are names associated with a heavy Western Conference Rivalry back in the early 2010s.
It was a time to be alive in the NBA, and certainly a time to be alive as a fan of either one of the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.
As the Thunder claimed a 4-2 series victory in the conference finals back in 2012, followed by the Spurs taking a 4-2 series win of their own in 2014—where they'd go on to win the NBA Finals—these two teams were of the cream of the crop in the West with an abundance of talent between the two.
Now reminiscing in 2025, that case is looking to be the same heading into the coming season. As the Thunder come into the year with a target on its back as the defending champions, the Spurs are surging, coming up out of a rebuild with a new coach for the first time in 29 seasons.
With Oklahoma City holding the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and two young, serious talents in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder will have to ward off a San Antonio team who looks to make waves with a good-looking lineup.
De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft in Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and others, the Spurs come into the season with this roster makeup after a 34-48 record and placing 13th in the conference a year ago.
By no means is this team a title contender this specific season, but that doesn't count them out of exhibiting potential to be of very talented caliber in the Western Conference. They're a year or two away of being a true problem for a complete team like the Thunder, but that could've also been said about Durant and Westbrook when taking on legends of the game in Duncan, Parker and Ginobli back in 2012.
Even so, this San Antonio team is going to be a sight to see over the course of the coming years. And with the Thunder having to defend its title from a bunch of hungry teams, it'll have to remain focused when taking on the Spurs—or else this could turn into a true rivalry just like it was a decade ago.