How the OKC Thunder Can Prevent A Loss Similar to Game 1 of NBA Finals
Lets face the facts.
The way the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals was heartbreaking. They led for the game's entirety, until Tyrese Haliburton quieted the Paycom Center and thrust a dagger into the hearts of the Thunder.
Another fact is that there are still plenty of games left and, unsurprisingly, there is a way to prevent what happened in the final two minutes of their initial loss. It's not that hard to come up with because it's something the Thunder have commonly excelled at all season long.
Multiple lapses on the defensive side of the ball ended up being the downfall of OKC in Game 1, which is something we haven't been able to say for quite some time. That being said, some of the shots that the Pacers in the clutch part of the fourth quarter that they converted were game-changers.
Obviously, the main man on that list was Haliburton. Despite being quiet and practically non-existent all game long, he was the most clutch player on the court. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle trusted Haliburton with the ball and decided not to call a timeout, ultimately being a decision ending the game.
He wasn't the only one, however. Guard Ryan Nembhard looked like a completely different player down the stretch of this game, making just about anyone who guarded him look silly. Nembhard hit shots of all calibers from different spots on the court that helped Indiana get back into the game.
Pascal Siakam also had a quiet game, but elevated it in the fourth quarter. Obi Toppin hit clutch shots, as well. All of this and more came as a surprise, especially in the final moments of the game.
So, it's pretty simple to explain what the Thunder can improve on for Game 2 and beyond. The defense needs to tighten up in the clutch and not allow Indiana's best players to get looks that benefit them.
An argument could be made that OKC needs to keep its foot on the gas for longer. It seemed like they went into defense mode for the final minutes of the game, allowing the Pacers to get back into it. For a team that thrives on miraculous, late-game comebacks, letting off isn't a good strategy. The Thunder could also stand to bury them earlier.
Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off at 7:00 p.m. CT at the Paycom Center on Sunday, June 8.