How The Thunder's Back-To-Back Games Could Open Up The Rotation
The Oklahoma City Thunder come into the 2025-2026 season as the team to beat after winning their first-ever NBA title last year. OKC hopes to start its back-to-back championship try by taking the top spot in the West for a third year in a row.
During its next regular season stretch, OKC will have to endure 13 sets of back-to-back games. Although this is the lowest amount in the NBA, the Thunder will have to dig into their deep roster if they want to win a majority of these games.
There are a number of reserves who could hear their number called when big time players need rest.
Nikola Topic
The 20-year-old guard is entering his official rookie season after he missed all of last year with a partially torn ACL. Topic is projected as a bright young player who could be a part of the core of the Thunder in the future.
Topic could see decent minutes during these back-to-back games when players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso and Lu Dort need a break from the fatiguing season.
Ousmane Dieng
Ousmane Dieng is entering his final year on his rookie contract this year, and how he performs will decide his future on the team. Dieng’s best opportunities will most likely come on back-to-back nights when the Thunder digs deep into the roster.
Dieng could be needed to help players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, who could be used conservatively in back-to-back games due to previous injuries.
Ajay Mitchell
Although Ajay Mitchell only played 36 games last year in the regular season, in those games, he averaged 16.6 minutes. Mitchell is expected to fully come into his game this season, and moving forward, he could be a valuable piece for the Thunder when needed. To prove this, he is going to have to make the most of the opportunities he’s presented, and he could see himself carrying the load during the sets of back-to-backs.
Mitchell will be taking over some of the workload from backcourt players like Gilgeous-Alexander and Caruso if their minutes become limited during these back-to-back sets.
Although back-to-back games are never optimal for a team as a whole, deep rotation players could find ways to shine and make a name for themselves when they're called upon because of them.