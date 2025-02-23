How to Watch [2/23]: OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves go toe-to-toe in a National TV bout for the second time in ten days and are on the front end of a same team, different arena back-to-back.
This game will take place in Minnesota with a late tip-off at 8:30 CT to accommodate the National TV slot, then each side hops on a bird to fly to Oklahoma City to play each other again on Monday with a tip-time of 7 PM CT. It will mark one of the strangest back-to-backs of the season and be a true battle of grit between these two squads.
To date, the season series is tied at one win each, with the season slate between these two wrapping up on Monday inside the Paycom Center.
The Timberwolves are trying to rebound from Friday night's loss and the Thunder are riding a one game winning streak out of the All-Star break after steamrolling Utah.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25)
Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 23
Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN
TV/streaming: ESPN
Total points: Over/Under 229, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -400
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.