How to Watch [2/23]: OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in the front end of a same team travel back-to-back. This contest will be shown on National TV with the Thunder and Wolves being show cased on ESPN.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves go toe-to-toe in a National TV bout for the second time in ten days and are on the front end of a same team, different arena back-to-back.

This game will take place in Minnesota with a late tip-off at 8:30 CT to accommodate the National TV slot, then each side hops on a bird to fly to Oklahoma City to play each other again on Monday with a tip-time of 7 PM CT. It will mark one of the strangest back-to-backs of the season and be a true battle of grit between these two squads.

To date, the season series is tied at one win each, with the season slate between these two wrapping up on Monday inside the Paycom Center.

The Timberwolves are trying to rebound from Friday night's loss and the Thunder are riding a one game winning streak out of the All-Star break after steamrolling Utah.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25)

Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 23

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV/streaming: ESPN

Total points: Over/Under 229, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -400

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5

