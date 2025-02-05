Inside The Thunder

How to Watch [2/5]: OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns amid a four game homestand inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder are a heavy favorite in this National TV affair. The Suns have plenty of drama.

Rylan Stiles

Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) go for the ball during the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Phoenix Suns in the Paycom Center on Wednesday with a spot on National TV. The NBA flexed this game, that was previously just on regional networks, to the night-cap of the ESPN Wednesday double-header.

This game has juice both on and off the court. No matter what happens, under the bright lights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will exchange buckets. Kevin Durant (Ankle) is doubtful, Jalen Williams (Wrist) is questionable but the on court drama should still warrant a National TV slot.

Off the court, trade rumors continue to swirl around Durant as the deadline looms Thursday. This gives ESPN the chance to squeeze in as much reporting about the possible deal.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could also crack 40 wins before 10 losses if they are able to knock off the Suns. The old adage coined by Phil Jackson goes that true title contenders win 40 before losing 20, which the Thunder did a year ago.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24)

Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 5

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ESPN/FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Total points: 228.5

Moneyline: Thunder -720

Spread: OKC Thunder -12 (Via FanDuel)

Up next, the OKC Thunder host the Toronto Raptors on Friday to close out a four game home stand.

