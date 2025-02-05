How to Watch [2/5]: OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Phoenix Suns in the Paycom Center on Wednesday with a spot on National TV. The NBA flexed this game, that was previously just on regional networks, to the night-cap of the ESPN Wednesday double-header.
This game has juice both on and off the court. No matter what happens, under the bright lights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will exchange buckets. Kevin Durant (Ankle) is doubtful, Jalen Williams (Wrist) is questionable but the on court drama should still warrant a National TV slot.
Off the court, trade rumors continue to swirl around Durant as the deadline looms Thursday. This gives ESPN the chance to squeeze in as much reporting about the possible deal.
The Oklahoma City Thunder could also crack 40 wins before 10 losses if they are able to knock off the Suns. The old adage coined by Phil Jackson goes that true title contenders win 40 before losing 20, which the Thunder did a year ago.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24)
Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 5
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ESPN/FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
Total points: 228.5
Moneyline: Thunder -720
Spread: OKC Thunder -12 (Via FanDuel)
Up next, the OKC Thunder host the Toronto Raptors on Friday to close out a four game home stand.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.