How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are tangoing in the Paycom Center in Game 2 of their second round series.
Denver stole Game 1 from underneath Oklahoma City. It was the Nuggets who dug deep to win a series-shifting opener in the final frame, executing down the stretch and closing frames better than the Thunder could –– none more costly than the final one.
The Nuggets had all the disadvantages in Game 1. Rest disadvantage, travel disadvantage and a roster that is not as deep as the Oklahoma City Thunder's. Team's in the Nuggets spot since 2003 are now 4-19 after playing a Game 7 on the road and in less than three days traveling to play Game 1 of hte next round.
All of the pressure is off this Nuggets team, who as the underdog did its job of earning at least a split to steal back home court advantage. Meanwhile, this young Thunder team faces a can't lose game with nervous energy flooding the Paycom Center and possible tightness from its inexperienced roster.
Game 2 will be key for if the Thunder can regain control this series. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup and how to tune in tonight.
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-0)
Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 5
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: TNT, TruTV, MAX
Total points: Over/Under 230, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -480
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5
Up next, the series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Friday night. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete Playoff coverage.