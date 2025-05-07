Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, here is how to watch Game 2 of this series.

Rylan Stiles

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are tangoing in the Paycom Center in Game 2 of their second round series.

Denver stole Game 1 from underneath Oklahoma City. It was the Nuggets who dug deep to win a series-shifting opener in the final frame, executing down the stretch and closing frames better than the Thunder could –– none more costly than the final one.

The Nuggets had all the disadvantages in Game 1. Rest disadvantage, travel disadvantage and a roster that is not as deep as the Oklahoma City Thunder's. Team's in the Nuggets spot since 2003 are now 4-19 after playing a Game 7 on the road and in less than three days traveling to play Game 1 of hte next round.

All of the pressure is off this Nuggets team, who as the underdog did its job of earning at least a split to steal back home court advantage. Meanwhile, this young Thunder team faces a can't lose game with nervous energy flooding the Paycom Center and possible tightness from its inexperienced roster.

Game 2 will be key for if the Thunder can regain control this series. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup and how to tune in tonight.

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-0)

Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 5

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: TNT, TruTV, MAX

Total points: Over/Under 230, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -480

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5

Up next, the series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Friday night. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete Playoff coverage.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News