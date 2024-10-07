How to Watch: OKC Thunder Preseason Opener vs San Antonio Spurs, Oct. 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their preseason slate on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs in what will tip-off their 2024-25 campaign in a year in which the Thunder are pegged as title contenders.
After ripping off 57 wins a year ago, the OKC Thunder spent the summer bolstering their roster with the headline additions coming by way of defensive ace Alex Caruso and securing the services of one of the league's best back up big men in Isaiah Hartenstein.
On Monday, their new toys will be put to use against the Spurs in a matchup that features an injury report as long as a CVS reciept for both sides.
Oklahoma City is without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Lu Dort (rest), Jaylin Williams (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams (Knee) and Nikola Topic (ACL). The Spurs will sit Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Charles Bassey and David Duke Jr.
Still, this will be a fun game to watch with plenty of storylines to follow as the new look Thunder are on display for the first time.
How to Watch
In the preseason, as it typical for teams, the OKC Thunder shuffle around how to watch their home broadcast. Chris Fisher and Michael Cage can be found exclusively and for free on the Thunder App and Team Website.
This game will also be shown on NBATV as a feature preseason game, starting at 7 p.m. CT.
All OKC thunder games can also be streamed on fuboTV IStart your free trial)
