How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round with the winner heading to the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Rylan Stiles

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) loses control of the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0) as forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) defends in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The best two words in Sports: Game 7.

This will also be the biggest stress-test the Oklahoma City Thunder have ever had while being old-hat for the battle-tested Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder are attempting not to squander a 68-win season with a second consecutive second-round exit while the Nuggets hope to continue this improbable run with a shallow rotation and interim head coach.

Denver has gotten to this Game 7 due to having the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic, and five competent pieces around him who have proven to be able to step up on a big stage.

The Thunder are a deeper, more talent-rich roster, with a reigning Coach of the Year pacing the sidelines and the soon-to-be-named MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What does Oklahoma City lack? Experience and players you trust to find the bottom of the net on Sunday.

Something has to give in Game 7, a one game sample size will determine this season. The Thunder put the work in all season to have this contest at the Paycom Center, a place where role players typically play better at home.

This will be must-watch for every basketball fan in the best series that the NBA Playoffs have delievered to date.

How to Watch Game 7

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-3)

Time/date: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 18

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ABC

Total points: Over/Under 213.5, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -335

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday to begin the Western Conference Finals. The lose starts summer vacation after a Monday full of exit interviews.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

