How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7
The best two words in Sports: Game 7.
This will also be the biggest stress-test the Oklahoma City Thunder have ever had while being old-hat for the battle-tested Denver Nuggets.
The Thunder are attempting not to squander a 68-win season with a second consecutive second-round exit while the Nuggets hope to continue this improbable run with a shallow rotation and interim head coach.
Denver has gotten to this Game 7 due to having the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic, and five competent pieces around him who have proven to be able to step up on a big stage.
The Thunder are a deeper, more talent-rich roster, with a reigning Coach of the Year pacing the sidelines and the soon-to-be-named MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What does Oklahoma City lack? Experience and players you trust to find the bottom of the net on Sunday.
Something has to give in Game 7, a one game sample size will determine this season. The Thunder put the work in all season to have this contest at the Paycom Center, a place where role players typically play better at home.
This will be must-watch for every basketball fan in the best series that the NBA Playoffs have delievered to date.
How to Watch Game 7
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-3)
Time/date: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 18
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 213.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -335
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday to begin the Western Conference Finals. The lose starts summer vacation after a Monday full of exit interviews.
