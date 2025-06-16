How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder and Pacers are deadlocked at two games each.
Oklahoma City has to take advantage of Game 5 being played inside the Paycom Center as this series shifts to a best-of-3 given how the first four games have played out.
The Thunder need to take the same level of intensity into this game as they did the fourth quarter of Game 4. While winning that contest was a sigh of relief to avoid a 3-1 hole, the job is no where closed to finish.
For the first time this series, Oklahoma City –– the wide margin favorites –– have a chance to play from the driver's seat if they win this contest on the home hardwood.
The Thunder need the old adage to turn true of role players playing better at home. Oklahoma City also has to dig deep into its historic defense to limit the Pacers who labor to wins when held under 110 points.
Here is how to watch this pivotal game that will go a long way in deciding the NBA Championship.
How to Watch Game 5
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-2)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 16
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 224, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -400
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, these two teams head back to Indiana for Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals with one of these two squads having a chance to capture its first NBA Championship in club history. The Thunder have to take advantage of having home court advantage in a series that is now shifted to a best-of-3 set starting on Monday in Game 5.