Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals, they play a pivotal Game 5 inside the Paycom Center. Here is how to watch this tilt.

Rylan Stiles

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder and Pacers are deadlocked at two games each.

Oklahoma City has to take advantage of Game 5 being played inside the Paycom Center as this series shifts to a best-of-3 given how the first four games have played out.

The Thunder need to take the same level of intensity into this game as they did the fourth quarter of Game 4. While winning that contest was a sigh of relief to avoid a 3-1 hole, the job is no where closed to finish.

For the first time this series, Oklahoma City –– the wide margin favorites –– have a chance to play from the driver's seat if they win this contest on the home hardwood.

The Thunder need the old adage to turn true of role players playing better at home. Oklahoma City also has to dig deep into its historic defense to limit the Pacers who labor to wins when held under 110 points.

Here is how to watch this pivotal game that will go a long way in deciding the NBA Championship.

How to Watch Game 5

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-2)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 16

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ABC

Total points: Over/Under 224, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -400

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Up next, these two teams head back to Indiana for Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals with one of these two squads having a chance to capture its first NBA Championship in club history. The Thunder have to take advantage of having home court advantage in a series that is now shifted to a best-of-3 set starting on Monday in Game 5.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News