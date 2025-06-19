How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 6 NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals Game 6. This is the first time this series that the either side has a chance to end the series, with the Thunder playing ahead of the Pacers for the first time in this best-of-seven set.
With a three games to two lead, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in search of its third straight win against Indiana –– entering this series, the Pacers had yet to drop two straight games in this postseason, a trend that came to an end in Game 5 of these Finals. It rattle off three straight wins to end the series would be impressive for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City is going to have to put on an incredible display of impressive basketball in this game, to win two of the potentially three straight games on the road against a Pacers team that can get white-hot from 3 and has been all postseason.
The Thunder have never been on the brink of closing out a Championship as they still seek its first since relocation and tonight could be a special one for the Bricktown Ballers.
How to Watch Game 6
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-3)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 19
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 222.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -220
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -6
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.