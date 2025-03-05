How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies with two teams on different sides of the spectrum. The Thunder are 10.5 games up as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while the Grizzlies are still jostling for playoff positioning down the home stretch of this season. Oklahoma City is riding a four game winning streak, while Memphis is hoping to snap a three game skid.
Both teams are dealing with injuries, but Memphis will be without its best player in Jaren Jackson Jr. and even see Ja Morant questionable, while the Thunder will miss defensive ace Alex Caruso and list Isaiah Joe as questionable.
This is the start of a six out of seven game stretch that features the Thunder taking on a playoff team, and a rare under the lights opportunity for this team as this matchup was flexed to National TV.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (38-23)
Time/date: 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 5
Where: Fedex Forum — Memphis, TN
TV/streaming: ESPN, FanDuel Sports OK
Total points: Over/Under 250.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -320
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -8
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
