How to Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada in Olympic Group Stage
As the Oklahoma City Thunder enter the dog days of the NBA offseason, they will be able to fill their summer months by watching superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort battle for Gold at the Olympics with Team Canada.
With the exhibition slate over, the Group play stage is just hours away from tipping off. Team Canada finds themselves in Group A, which is being labeled the group of death. Fighting against Greece, Spain and Australia for a chance to advance to the next round.
The games get underway on Saturday, July 27 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece at 2 PM CT. From there, the Canadians will take on Team Australia on July 30 at 6:30 AM CT before wrapping up the group stage on Aug. 2 against Spain at 10:15 AM CT.
All of the action will be streamed on NBC's Peacock App and the NBC family of networks. In addition to the app, Team Canada's tilts will be broadcast on CNBC against Greece and USA against Australia, though all three affairs can be found on the app, including future games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already earned Team Canada their best finish in the FIBA World Cup a summer ago and hopes to do the same on the grand stage alongside his Thunder teammate Lu Dort and a plethora of NBA players highlighted by Jamal Murray.
