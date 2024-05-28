How Untouchable Should Thunder's Lu Dort be in a Trade?
Few players carry the same devensive reputation that Luguentz Dort has garnered since entering the NBA five seasons ago.
Through years of terrorizing opposing guards and forwards alike, Dort has asserted himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and a leader on that front for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It hasn't translated into an All-Defensive nod yet, but if you ask any player in the league who the toughest player to score on is, he will likely be in the conversation.
The 25-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and just under a steal per game on 43.8/39.4/82.6% shooting splits last season, his most efficient campaign by a significant margin. Although his point total decreased from the last few years, the large boost in his 3-point shooting ability helped improve the floor spacing in the starting lineup and turn his status into a two-way player.
The guard's impact was especially felt in the playoffs, limiting the offensive output of Oklahoma City's formidable opponents, including Brandon Ingram, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Although it lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round and their guard tandem took the reigns in the series, it held the duo better than other teams in the playoffs, thanks in large part to Dort.
As the Thunder reconstruct its roster to continue contending for a championship, there's certainly a possibility for big changes. If it looks into the trade market to improve the power forward position, Dort could be a desirable asset for other teams to receive in a package.
Oklahoma City has to ask itself how valuable Dort's defense to its future success, or if it can find a player that adds a different skillset that could be even more beneficial. Ideally he would be able to stick around for a long time with the organization, but a player like Lauri Markkanen or a sign and trade for OG Anunoby might be too enticing to deny.
Dort won't be traded for just any player, especially with the connection he's built with the organization. He's a significant part of the core group of players building a new era with the Thunder, and to move on from him requires a player that will need to undoubtedly put it over the hump.
Even with the potential additions to the roster, it's very possible Dort will remain with the organization next season. His roughly $51 million owed over the next three seasons is a reasonable contract that matches the value of his production, and whether he'd serve as a high-end bench piece or still a starter, his impact would continue to be felt.
Although he may not be considered "untouchable", Dort is one of the highest valued players in Oklahoma City, and it'll treat him that way during the off-season.
