How Will OKC Thunder’s Double Big Lineup Evolve Next Season?
Heading into last season, it was clear that Oklahoma City was going to be a great team, but there were a few pressing questions surrounding the roster. The depth was there, and they’d proven to be a great regular season team, but the reinforcements brought in during the offseason was supposed to be the main ingredient in taking the team to the next level.
With those additions came a few more questions, though. The main question surrounding the roster and the rotations was in the front court — could Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren share the floor together? It felt likely that the Thunder would opt to play both of them in the starting lineup, as Hartenstein’s price tag was significant, but it was certainly still up in the air heading into training camp.
Clearly, it worked. Even though each player missed time due to injury over the course of last season, the pairing was still incredibly useful especially against bigger teams — something the Thunder ran into down the stretch. Heading into the second season with the Thunder’s front court duo, there’s plenty of promise and still room for potential.
“I think just knowing how to play with each other,” Hartenstein said. “He hasn't really played with someone like me and I haven't played with someone the way he played. So I think for us it was figuring out how we can play off each other and I think also defensively how we can rotate and be in certain situations that we both just don't — we're so instinct active trying to go block a shot that we both just don't go every time.
“So little stuff like that and we've been working in the summer, just trying to get better, trying to get the most out of it. And, again, we played 20 games before the playoffs started, and I think we did pretty good.”
Holmgren and Hartenstein looked great in preseason action until a hand injury sidelined Hartenstein. He missed the first month of the season before returning to action. Once Hartenstein was back, though, Holmgren suffered a devastating hip injury that forced him to miss the bulk of the season. It seemed like such a promising pairing in the preseason, but Thunder fans had to wait so long to see the two share the court together again.
When Holmgren returned in February, the duo had the last few months of the season to work on their chemistry and pairing together. It wasn’t always perfect, as they had to adjust on the fly, but it was promising to say the least. In the postseason, there were highs and lows, but they worked through their flaws and contributed to winning basketball.
With an entire offseason and a clean bill of health, Holmgren and Hartenstein worked out together quite a bit in hopes of improving as a duo. For the Thunder, they’re hoping that offseason work goes a long way when the games start to matter. Hartenstein is still working on his long-range shot, and Holmgren is hoping to be a sniper — but the duo knows they can be a solid defensive pairing too.
“I feel like there were a lot of different areas that we improved at,” Holmgren said. “I also feel like we still have a long ways to go as a pair, as a team. And there's no team I would rather say that about and rather try to improve with than this team and especially Hart.
“He's somebody who goes out there, gives it his all every single night, does everything it takes to win, the big things, the little things, the gritty things. He'll go out there and fracture his nose for the team. It doesn't matter. He's done it all for us. He's been amazing, and I look forward to continuing to improve next to him.”
Holmgren can learn a lot from Hartenstein — and vice versa. The Thunder’s big man duo is a big reason why the team hoisted the trophy in June, but they can take it a step further this season.
As chemistry continues to develop and both players enter the season fully healthy, the duo is once again a big storyline for the Thunder entering the season. Although now, we know it works. It’s about seeing how high they can fly together.