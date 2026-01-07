Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t unbeatable, and that was very apparent on Monday night when they were blown out on the second night of a back-to-back by the Charlotte Hornets.
OKC is now 30-7 in the 2025-26 season – still the best record in the league – but it has gone 6-6 since starting the campaign at 24-1.
So, the NBA Finals market appears to be more open than initially thought this season as the Thunder head into a home date against the Utah Jazz.
Utah fell to 4-12 on the road on Monday, allowing 137 points in a 20-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz, who owe a top-eight protected pick to the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Draft, may not mind their recent four-game skid, as it has knocked them back to 13th in the Western Conference.
The Thunder only have two losses at home this season, so it’s not a surprise that they’re massive favorites on Wednesday night. Can they bounce back against a division opponent?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +19.5 (-115)
- Thunder -19.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +800
- Thunder: -1350
Total
- 242.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jazz vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Jazz record: 12-23
- Thunder record: 30-7
Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- John Tonje – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Kevin Love – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
Jazz vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ajay Mitchell OVER 12.5 Points (-109)
In today’s best NBA props at SI Betting, I broke down why Mitchell could have a big game against Utah:
Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points per game this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Thunder guard has become a key piece of the team’s rotation, and I think he could have an expanded role against a Utah Jazz team that is dead last in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.
The Thunder may end up sitting their starters in the fourth quarter if they go up big, which would open up some more shots for Mitchell. The former second-round pick has 13 or more points in 22 of his 35 games this season.
Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder have struggled as of late and are coming off an outright loss as 15.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets, so I’m staying away from this massive spread on Wednesday night.
However, I do think this is a prime spot to back OKC to score a ton of points, as the Jazz are last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game. On top of that, Utah has just four road wins all season and the second-worst against the spread record in the NBA as a road underdog.
So, I love OKC to clear its team total, which is set at 129.5 on Wednesday.
Utah has played a ton of high-scoring games, going 22-13 to the OVER this season, and it’s allowing 127.0 points per game. Now, it takes on an OKC team that is fifth in the NBA in offensive rating and one of the best home teams in the league.
The Thunder dropped 144 and 131 points in their first two meetings with the Jazz this season, and I’d expect another dominant offensive game with Utah coming back to earth over its last 10 games (2-8).
Pick: Thunder Team Total OVER 129.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
