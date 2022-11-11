Injury Report: Darius Bazley, Pascal Siakam Both Out For Thunder and Raptors Matchup

Oklahoma City remains at home as Toronto enters the Paycom Center looking to extend OKC’s losing streak.

The Thunder enter the contest on the heels of four straight losses looking to get back into the win column against the challenging 7-5 Raptors.

OKC is no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season.

Aleksej Pokusevski has missed the Thunder’s previous two games with a shoulder injury; he has now returned to the lineup. His availability will be major for OKC, a team already lacking in the size department.

The Thunder had exceeded early expectations winning four games but have since struggled to finish out games.

The Raptors have also dealt with injuries throughout the season, and remain missing some key pieces.

Key Raptor piece Pascal Siakam remains out with an abductor strain along with a few other role players.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Darius Bazley: Out- right ankle sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Lindy Waters: Out- G League Two Way

Jaylin Williams: Available

Toronto Raptors

Precious Achiuwa: Out- right ankle sprain

Pascal Siakam: Out: Right Abductor Strain

Khem Birch: Out- Right knee soreness

Ron Harper Jr.: Out- Two-Way

Jeff Dowtin Jr: Out: Two-Way

Justin Champagnie: Out- G League On Assignment

Tip-off for the Raptors and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City the Raptors are currently five point favorites.

