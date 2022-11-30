Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Versus Spurs

The Thunder could be without key piece to their offense for a meeting with the Spurs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without the star of their show when San Antonio visits the Paycom Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has popped onto the injury report with a hip contusion and is out for the game.

SGA has been the clear cut leader for OKC to begin the season scoring 31.1 points per game. The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year, though it has slowed more recently.

A host of key Thunder players have missed vital games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Spurs will not be at full strength with Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson out for the contest among others.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable: Left Hip Contusion

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment

Mike Muscala- Out: Left Pinky Fracture

Eugene Omoruyi- Out: G League Two-Way

San Antonio Spurs

Dominick Barlow: Out: G League Two-Way

Jakob Poeltl: Out: Right Knee Bone Bruise

Josh Richardson: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Jeremy Sochan: Out: Right Quad Contusion

Blake Wesley: Out: Left MCL Sprain

Romeo Langford: Available: Back Tightness

Keita Bates-Diop: Available: Left Ankle Sprain

Tip-off for the Spurs and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Thunder are currently 4.5-point favorites.

