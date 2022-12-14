Injury Report: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Butler Out as Thunder and Heat Prepare for Meeting

The Thunder and Heat will face off in Oklahoma City but both teams will be without key pieces.

After a five game road stint Oklahoma City returns to the Paycom Center to battle a short handed Miami team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into the game following a game where he tied his career high.

Oklahoma City enters on the heels of a short losing spell, and is relatively healthy.

The only new injury comes to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who will miss Wednesday’s game.

Kenrich Williams will also miss another game for OKC with a knee sprain.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Heat’s injury list is lengthy, but the biggest blow comes in All-Star Jimmy Butler. .

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment

Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: Out: Right Knee Injury Management

Jamal Cain: Out: G League Two-Way

Nikola Jovic: Out: G League On Assignment

Gabe Vincent: Out: Left Knee Effusion

Omer Yurtseven: Out: Left Ankle Surgery

favorites.

Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable: Left Foot Plantar Fasciitis

Tyler Herro: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain

Victor Oladipo: Probable: Left Knee Tendinitis

Duncan Robinson: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain

Max Strus: Probable: Right Shoulder Impingement

Tip-off for the Heat and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Heat are currently 2.5-point

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.