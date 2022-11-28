Injury Report: Pelicans Expected to be Without Multiple Key Pieces

Oklahoma City heads to New Orleans to battle the Pelicans seeking to stop a brief losing spell.

Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back away games.

The Thunder head from Houston to New Orleans to battle another Western Conference foe.

OKC will enter the game fairly healthy, only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season along with a host of other bench players in the G League.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year, though it has slowed recently..

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans will not be at full strength with CJ McCollum slated to miss the game. Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful with a toe injury.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment

Mike Muscala: Out- Left Pinky Fracture

Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League Two-Way

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: Doubtful- Left Great Toe Contusion

EJ Liddell: Out- Right ACL Recovery

Kira Lewis Jr.: Available- G League On Assignment

Naji Marshall: Questionable- non-COVID illness

CJ McCollum: Out- Health and Safety protocols

Larry Nance Jr: Questionable- Right Shoulder Soreness

Dereon Seabron: Available- G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Pelican And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in New Orleans, the Pelicans are currently 5.5 point favorites.

