Injury Report: Thunder Available Lineup Remains Unchanged as Kings Await

Oklahoma City puts its four-game win streak on the line on Friday against when they travel to Sacramento.

The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him. Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

Oklahoma City is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Sacramento Kings

Matthew Available: Questionable: Non-COVID Illness

Alex Len: Available: Non-COVID Illness

Domantas Sabonis: Available: Non-COVID Illness

Keon Ellis: Out: G League Two-Way

Terence Davis: Questionable: Non- COVID Illness

Tip-off for the Pacers and Thunder is slated for 9 p.m. in Sacramento, the Kings are currently 4.5-point favorites.

