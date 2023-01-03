Injury Report: Thunder Facing Healthy Celtics Tuesday Night

Oklahoma City remains without key big men, while Boston enters with only one new injury.

Oklahoma City faces yet another difficult challenge on Tuesday when Boston travels to the Paycom Center.

The Celtics enter the game 26-11 and at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. However the Celtics do enter 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.

Aleksej Pokusevski is a recent addition after suffering a leg injury in OKC’s last game which will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Celtics enter the game with only one new injury on their report with Robert Williams finding himself as questionable with knee injury management.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Lindy Waters: Available: G League Two-Way

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Boston Celtics

Danilo Gallinari: Out: Left knee ACL repair

JD Davison: Out: G League Two-Way

Mfiondu Kabengele: Out G League Two-Way

Robert Williams: Questionable: Left Knee Injury Management

Tip-off for the Celtics and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Celtics are currently nine-point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.