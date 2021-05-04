Injury Report: Thunder rookie listed as questionable for matchup with the Kings

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala being ruled out, Aleksej Pokusevski is listed as questionable when Oklahoma City hosts Sacramento on Tuesday night

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up their four game home stand against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, representing the last major home stretch of the 2020-21 season.

Key pieces will be missing from both sides, who meet for the first time all season. After a brief stop in at Golden State for a pair of games, the Thunder will roll into Sacramento for a pair of games early next week to compete the season series.

Young contributors De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton will both miss Tuesday’s contest, as Fox is currently in league health and safety protocols, and Haliburton is recovering from a nasty fall he suffered in the King’s last outing.

A pair of Thunder players are all who will miss the game, with a third Oklahoma City rookie being listed as questionable for the contest.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Kings:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski: Questionable- Left knee contusion

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox: Out- League health and safety protocols

Harrison Barnes: Doubtful- Left abductor tightness

Tyrese Haliburton: Out- Left knee injury

Chimezie Metu: Questionable- Lower back soreness

Robert Woodard II: Out- Lower back soreness

Tip-off between the Kings and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.