Injury Report: Thunder's Gabriel Deck to debut versus Pelicans
The Thunder begin a 4-game home stand on Thursday, taking on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Oklahoma City saw their first win in the month of April on Tuesday, beating the struggling Celtics 119-115. OKC’s second-year’s, Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley, combined to score 45 points in the victory.
Former Thunder Steven Adams left Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets due to a sprained right toe. The Pelicans have yet to release their injury report.
Argentinian signee Gabriel Deck, who was listed "not with team" on the previous injury report, will officially make his Thunder debut against the Pelicans.
“I haven’t seen him yet," Thunder guard Ty Jerome said of Deck. "I haven’t been able to meet him yet, from everything I hear he is a really good player. I’m excited to meet him.”
Oklahoma City will look to add another win to its late season campaign with most of its young core still intact.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Gabriel Deck: Out- Available
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness
New Orleans Pelicans
- NOT SUBMITTED YET
Tip-off between the Pelicans and the Thunder is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.