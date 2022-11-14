Injury Report: Tre Mann, Darius Bazley Out for Thunder Meeting Against Boston
Oklahoma City begins its weeklong road trip in Boston on Monday night.
The Thunder enter on the heels of back-to-back wins against the Raptors and the Knicks. OKC has been a team of streaks to begin the season entering the contest with the Celtics at 6-7.
OKC is no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season.
To begin the three game road trip Oklahoma City will be without Darius Bazley who is dealing with a sprained right ankle and Tre Mann who is managing back soreness.
The Thunder have exceeded early expectations bringing in six wins in the first 13 games, but will have a true test with NBA Championship hopeful Celtics.
The Celtics have been no stranger to adversity this season, which began in the Finals last year and has continued to plague them — especially injury wise.
Recommended for You
Robert Williams was injured in the Boston playoff run last season, and remains out, Danilo Gallinari was injured in an offseason international contest and he’ll miss the entire season.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
- Darius Bazley: Out- right ankle sprain
- Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment
- Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League Two-Way
- Tre Mann: Out- Lower back soreness
Boston Celtics
- Malcolm Brogdon: Out- Right Hamstring Tightness
- JD Davison: Out: G League- Two-Way
- Danilo Galinari: Out: Left ACL Tear
- Robert Williams III: Out- Left Knee Surgery
- Mfiondu Kabengele: Out: G League Two-Way
Tip-off for the Celtics and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. on NBA TV in Boston, the Celtics are currently 12 point favorites.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.