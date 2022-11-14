Injury Report: Tre Mann, Darius Bazley Out for Thunder Meeting Against Boston

Oklahoma City begins its weeklong road trip in Boston on Monday night.

The Thunder enter on the heels of back-to-back wins against the Raptors and the Knicks. OKC has been a team of streaks to begin the season entering the contest with the Celtics at 6-7.

OKC is no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season.

To begin the three game road trip Oklahoma City will be without Darius Bazley who is dealing with a sprained right ankle and Tre Mann who is managing back soreness.

The Thunder have exceeded early expectations bringing in six wins in the first 13 games, but will have a true test with NBA Championship hopeful Celtics.

The Celtics have been no stranger to adversity this season, which began in the Finals last year and has continued to plague them — especially injury wise.

Robert Williams was injured in the Boston playoff run last season, and remains out, Danilo Gallinari was injured in an offseason international contest and he’ll miss the entire season.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Darius Bazley: Out- right ankle sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League Two-Way

Tre Mann: Out- Lower back soreness

Boston Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon: Out- Right Hamstring Tightness

JD Davison: Out: G League- Two-Way

Danilo Galinari: Out: Left ACL Tear

Robert Williams III: Out- Left Knee Surgery

Mfiondu Kabengele: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Celtics and Thunder is slated for 6:30 p.m. on NBA TV in Boston, the Celtics are currently 12 point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.