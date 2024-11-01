Injury Report, Updated Odds (11/1): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to remain unbeaten on Friday as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday on the front end of a back-to-back. Oklahoma City will be the far more talented team on the floor, even with their run of injuries, and the updated lines reflect that.
Injury Report
Thunder:
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Trail Blazers:
- Shaedon Sharpe (Shoulder) OUT
- Mattisse Thybulle (Knee) OUT
- Robert Williams II (Hamstring) OUT
Updated Odds
The line has actually shifted in the Trail Blazers favor since FanDuel initially posted a 12 point spread, it is now down to the Thunder being 11.5 point favorites. Perhaps this movement is simple, against the San Antonio Spurs where the OKC Thunder controlled the game for the majority of the 48 minutes, they still only pushed a 12 point line.
On the front end of a back to back perhaps the sharks are banking on the Thunder swelling a lead in the first three frames against a lesser team and resting the bulk of their rotation in the fourth quarter to lighten the load as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Saturday.
