Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/19]: OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder jetted down to San Antonio to take on the Spurs after wrapping up a six game home stand. OKC will not stay on the road for long, after this game the Thunder welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers to the Paycom Center on the second night of a back to back. Following that Trail Blazers game, the Thunder enjoy five days off before an extended road stretch.
This marks the second game in Western Conference Group B pool play for each team in the 2024 NBA Cup. The Thunder are 1-0 in the NBA Cup with the Spurs 0-1. While each team is missing massive pieces to their respective rotation, the Thunder are still heavy favorites in this contest.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Joe (Calf Contusion) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama (Knee) OUT
- Jeremy Sochan (Thumb) OUT
- Devin Vassell (knee) Questionable
- Riley Minix (G League) OUT
- David Duke Jr. (G League) OUT
- Harrison Ingram (G League) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as 8.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. That line was with the current reporting of doubtful for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Since San Antonio has announced he is out, and Devin Vassell was added to the injury report, the FanDuel line has shifted to the Thunder favored by ten points.
Oklahoma City is no stranger to lopsided wins and Vegas is protecting themselves with this spread. Though, ten seems obtainable for this bunch.
