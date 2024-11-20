Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/20]: OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Oklahoma City Thunder received eye-popping injury news ahead of their tilt with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder announced Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable ahead of this game against the Trail Blazers.
Hartenstein, suffered a hand fracture in Denver during the Thunder's second to last preseason game. Oklahoma City has immediately tabbed their biggest free agent signing as out in each injury report prior to this afternoon's edition.
If the seven-footer can make his season debut, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in prime position to take care of the Trail Blazers.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Joe (Calf Contusion) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Portland Trail Blazers
- DeAndre Ayton (Index Finger) Doubtful
- Matisse Thybulle (Knee) OUT
- Anfernee Simons (illness) Questionable
- Bryce McGowens (G League) OUT
- Justin Minaya (G Leauge) OUT
- Taze Moore (G League) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
After starting the day as 13 point favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Oklahoma City Thunder have bumped down to just 12 point favorites over the Trail Blazers. The OKC Thunder are attempting to bounce back from a two game skid, matching their longest spell from a season ago.
With Isaiah Hartenstein bumped up to questionable, if he can play, things look a lot different for the Bricktown ballers.
