Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/27]: OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors will face off for the second time in two weeks, this time in the Bay Area. The Thunder and Warriors tilt will be broadcasted on ESPN while also representing the second game of Oklahoma City's four game Western Conference road swing.
Oklahoma City saw a road-trip opening win in Sacramento on Monday. During that game, defensive ace Cason Wallace left the contest with an ankle sprain. Wallace, is not on the Oklahoma City Thunder's injury report, signaling that the second year guard is available against Golden State.
Still, the Warriors are listing superstar Steph Curry as questionable along with Jonathan Kuminga. Closer to tip-off, Golden State will add clarity to these injuries.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Golden State Warriors
- Steph Curry (Knee) OUT
- Jonathan Kuminga (illness) Questionable
- De'Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
Updated Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder have stayed steady as a favorite against the Golden State Warriors, with the line resting at 2.5 points in favor of the Bricktown ballers. The Thunder have covered more often than not this season and doing so in this game would give them a smashing success of a road trip.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.