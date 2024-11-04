Injury Report, Updated Odds (11/4): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their season after an off day on Sunday, the Thunder return home to the Paycom Center and look to remain unbeaten after their franchse-best 6-0 start. The Magic limp into this contest on the second night of a back-to-back without their franchise star Paolo Bachero who is sidelined for an extended period of time due to injury.
The Magic are on the second night of a back to back after stumbling against the Dallas Mavericks, 108-85. This marks third straight loss for Orlando who is trying to find their footing without Banchero.
Oklahoma City is still looking to click offensively with stretches of game featuring laboring scoring efforts and the Magic remain a solid defensive team being able to lean on the front court combined with the likes of Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black outside.
Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Orlando Magic:
- Paolo Banchero (Oblique) OUT
- Goga Bitadze (Foot) OUT
- Mac McClung (G League) OUT
- Trevelin Queen (G League) OUT
- Wendall Carter Jr. (Foot) Questionable
Updated Odds
The FanDuel initially line posted a 12.5 point spread with the Thunder favored, it then jumped to Oklahoma City -13.5, and now currently sits back down to 12.5 point favorites for the Bricktown ballers.
