Injury Report, Updated Odds (11/6): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder head West to take on the Denver Nuggets before opening up a six game home stand - and playing seven of their next eight games at home. The Denver Nuggets stumble into this game with a 4-3 record and a banged up roster.
Oklahoma City enters riding a seven game win streak - which would be their largest from a year ago - still unbeaten, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only other team without a blimish on their resume yet.
The Thunder are dealing with their own injuries, like the Nuggets, but have been able to navigate their situation better than Denver.
Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray (Concussion) OUT
- Aaron Gordon (Calf) OUT
- DaRon Holmes II (Achilles)
- PJ Hall (G League) OUT
- Vlatko Cancar (Ankle) Doubtful
Updated Odds
The FanDuel line opened up with the Oklahoma City Thunder as 4.5 point favorites over the Denver Nuggets, as tip-off approaches, that number has leaped all the way up to a seven point spread favoring the Thunder on the road.
Oklahoma City has enjoyed seven straight lopsided victories, including a blow out win in Ball Arena against these Denver Nuggets to start the season.
