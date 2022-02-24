Injury Roundup: Where the Thunder's Health Stands

A look at the injured Thunder players coming out of the All-Star break.

Coming out of the All-Star break nearly every team in the NBA is dealing with injuries and trying to manage them as best they can — and the Thunder (18-40) are no different. For Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns (48-10) the Thunder will be down five players.

One player not on the injury report for the first time in a month is leading scorer Shai Gilegous-Alexander, who will return from a 10-game ankle injury absence.

His return should be enough to ease the blow of being without a third of the roster to injury.

Here’s a breakdown of the Thunder’s injuries:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: The Thunder announced on Feb. 4 that Robinson-Earl would miss at least the next six weeks with a third metatarsal fracture in his right foot. Three weeks later and it appears that timetable hasn’t changed as of now.

Robinson-Earl is averaging 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 23 minutes per game for the Thunder this season.

Mike Muscala: Muscala suffered a stress fracture above his right ankle in the back half of last season that had limited his practice time throughout this season. On Feb 7. It was announced that he would be out through the All-Star break, but in his first press conference post-break Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was non-committal to Muscala returning this season, with the possibility of offseason surgery having been brought up before.

Muscala is averaging 8 points and 3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game for the Thunder this season.

Ty Jerome: Jerome was out for the Thunder’s final game against the San Antonio Spurs before the All-Star break with hip soreness. Eight days later and he is listed as out for OKC’s first game back from the break, but it doesn’t appear he will be out too much longer assuming there are no setbacks.

Jerome is averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game for the Thunder this season.

Kenrich Williams: Williams is a similar story to Jerome having missed the last Thunder game — in his case with a knee sprain — and is listed as out as the Thunder take on the Suns out of the break.

Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per game for the Thunder this season.

Lu Dort: Dort missed the Thunder’s final two games before the break with a shoulder strain and will miss Thursday’s game with the same injury.

Dort is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game for the Thunder this season.