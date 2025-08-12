Is Isaiah Joe a Top 10 3-Point Shooter in NBA?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a great summer. Not only did the OKC Thunder hoist its first Larry O'Brien trophy, but it also returned 14 of its 15 standard contracted players from a year ago with swapping Dillon Jones' spot, to make room for the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Thomas Sorber, being the lone departure.
On top of running it back, the Thunder have inked its top three stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to contract extensions, while also locking up key reserves such as Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams to new deals.
All signs point to the Oklahoma City Thunder repeating as champions in the 2025-26 season, which would mark the first time this feat has been accomplished since 2018. In fact, no title defense has gotten further than the second round of the NBA Playoffs since then.
A combination of running it back mixed with internal development of a still youthful roster, points to the Thunder's ability to buck the league's new parity trend.
One key reason why? The Thunder may roster a top-ten shooter in the NBA in Isaiah Joe. Who in another playoff run can lift Oklahoma City's woeful 13th out of 16 team finish from distance in last year's postseason to a passable level.
NBA 2K 3-Point Rating
Note: Ratings scale 0-99
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: 90 overall
- Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets: 91 overall
- Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks: 89 overall
- Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic: 88 overall
- Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder: 88 overall
- Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings: 87 overall
- Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns: 87 overall
- Luke Kennard, Atlanta Hawks: 87 overall
- Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics: 87 overall
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: 87 overall
According to the League's video game partner, the Thunder see Isaiah Joe check in as an 87 overall 3-point shooter, tying him for the fourth best jump shooter in the league from beyond the arc with Orlando Magic newcomer Desmond Bane.
There is no question that Joe can space the floor in the regular season, with his body of work making this a rightful ranking by NBA 2K, but Oklahoma City needs to see the success translate to the NBA Playoffs this summer in its attempt to repeat.
One area in which the Oklahoma City Thunder can see Joe take a step forward is his improving chemistry with playmaking big man Isaiah Hartenstein who can create plenty of great looks for the sharpshooter.
The Arkansas product legitimizing this list in the upcoming season will improve Oklahoma City's repeat bid.