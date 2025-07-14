Is OKC Thunder's Final Two-Way Player on the Team's Summer League Roster?
After winning an NBA title, not much of the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster has changed.
In fact, since taking down the Indiana Pacers in Game 7, OKC has finalized contract extenstions with Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. While the main pieces of the team aren't changing, there was some shuffling at the bottom of the Thunder's roster.
Sam Presti and company selected two players in the 2025 NBA Draft despite already having a roster with 15 standard contracts. To make room for first-round pick Thomas Sorber, Oklahoma City sent 2024 first rounder Dillon Jones to the Washington Wizards.
Second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer inked a two-way contract with the team after going No. 44 overall in this year's class, and OKC recently brought back former undrafted free agent Branden Carlson on a two-way deal.
Every NBA team is allowed three two-way spots, meaning the Thunder could add one more player to the roster after Adam Flager left in free agency and Alex Ducas signed a contract in the NBL.
Presti and company may also keep the team's two-way spot open, but if Oklahoma City decides to fill its final roster opening, there are a few candidates on the team's Summer League roster who may have played well enough to earn the position.
Chris Youngblood
A rookie sharpshooter who went undrafted last month after stints at Alabama, South Florida and Kennesaw State, Youngblood has performed well in two contests at the Las Vegas Summer League.
The 23-year-old is averaging 20 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in two starts on the Thunder's Summer League roster. Youngblood has helped the Thunder to a pair of wins, shooting a combined 8-of-13 from 3-point range against the Nets and Pacers.
Youngblood's perimeter shooting touch could earn him a two-way spot on a roster that was desparate for reliable 3-point specialists during the postseason.
Malevy Leons
A big man who went undrafted out of Bradley in 2024, Leons spent the 2024-25 season with the Oklahoma City Blue.
As a rookie, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and a block per game with the Thunder's G League affiliate. Leons appeared in 34 contests for the Blue and made 18 starts, shooting 49.4% from the field and 35% from the 3-point range.
Through two starts at the Las Vegas Summer League, the 25-year-old is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.
Jazian Gortman
Gortman, a 22-year-old who spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks G League squad, the Texas Legends, has looked solid in his appearances at the Las Vegas Summer League.
A 6-foot-2 guard, Gortman is a skilled ball handler and crafty finisher around the rim. Last season, the former Overtime Elite standout averaged 21 points, 6.8 assists, four rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field and 30.1% from deep in 27 games.
Gortman is averaging 12 points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists off the bench in Las Vegas, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.
